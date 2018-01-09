Public Support for Japanese PM Abe's Government Drops by 3% From December – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Public support for the Japanese government headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has fallen by 3 percent to 46 percent in comparison to the same poll last month, a survey conducted by the NHK broadcaster indicated on Tuesday.

The number of respondents opposing Abe’s cabinet increased by 2 percentage points from December to 37 percent, according to the survey.

Among those, who support Abe’s cabinet, the majority said that it "seems better than any alternatives," while the rest think that the cabinet is able implement political decisions and others said that they support the ruling Liberal Democratic party, according to the poll.

As for the opponents of cabinet’s policy, 39 percent said that they do not trust the prime minister, while 31 percent do not have high expectations in terms of politics, the poll indicated.

The survey was conducted over the past weekend with over 1,200 people taking part in the poll.

On October 22, the Liberal Democratic party, headed by Abe, won the parliamentary election in Japan with 33.28 percent of votes, while its coalition partner, the Komeito party, gained 12.51 percent.