19:04 GMT +309 January 2018
    Delhi Daredevils' Rishab Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Gujarat Lions in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 4, 2017

    Indian Cricketers Arrested for Honoring Pakistani Anthem in Kashmir (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    Asia & Pacific
    0 20

    The match was held between local teams in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on January 4, but it came under the administration's lens four days later after a video of the players standing at attention while the Pakistani national anthem played in the background went viral on social media.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Police in India have detained four local cricketers for wearing the jerseys of the Pakistani cricket team and for standing in honor of the Pakistani national anthem ahead of a match in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.  

    An Indian man holds a candle as he participates in a demonstration in support of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Mumbai, India, Saturday, June 03, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade
    India Accuses Pakistan of Hounding Indian Prisoner's Visiting Family
    Police have booked both the teams and arrested four of the players for the allegedly "unlawful" act.

    "An FIR was registered against both the teams under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Act but only four arrests have been made," Bandipora SSP Zulfiqar Azad told the local media.

    The incident is reminiscent of the territorial dispute between India and Pakistan, which have, to date, fought three wars over the control of Kashmir valley. While India recognizes the valley as part of its Jammu and Kashmir province, Pakistan contests the claim. India has time and again accused Pakistan of brainwashing Kashmiri youths into believing that they are part of Pakistan and not of India.

    This is not the first time that such incidents have happened in India. A similar controversy had erupted in April 2017 when the Pakistani national anthem was played during a cricket match in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir.

    The Indian home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday had said Pakistan was leaving no stone unturned in providing all help, including financial, to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and that young people were being turned against India.

    READ MORE: Twitter Tears Apart India’s Ruling Party for Owning Trump’s Pakistan Jibe

    Local media reports suggested that police have approached the families of the young cricketers and offered counseling and guidance to help clear their perception of their nationality.

    • Сomment

