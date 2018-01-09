Indian Cricketers Arrested for Honoring Pakistani Anthem in Kashmir (VIDEO)

The match was held between local teams in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on January 4, but it came under the administration's lens four days later after a video of the players standing at attention while the Pakistani national anthem played in the background went viral on social media.

Police have booked both the teams and arrested four of the players for the allegedly "unlawful" act.

"An FIR was registered against both the teams under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Act but only four arrests have been made," Bandipora SSP Zulfiqar Azad told the local media.

The incident is reminiscent of the territorial dispute between India and Pakistan, which have, to date, fought three wars over the control of Kashmir valley. While India recognizes the valley as part of its Jammu and Kashmir province, Pakistan contests the claim. India has time and again accused Pakistan of brainwashing Kashmiri youths into believing that they are part of Pakistan and not of India.

This is not the first time that such incidents have happened in India. A similar controversy had erupted in April 2017 when the Pakistani national anthem was played during a cricket match in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday had said Pakistan was leaving no stone unturned in providing all help, including financial, to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and that young people were being turned against India.

Local media reports suggested that police have approached the families of the young cricketers and offered counseling and guidance to help clear their perception of their nationality.