'Positive Signal for Region': Austrian Chancellor on Pyongyang-Seoul Talks

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday praised the ongoing talks between Pyongyang and Seoul, characterizing them as a positive sign for the region.

The talks between the two countries started earlier in the day, and are dedicated to the improvement of relations as well as the participation of North Korean athletes in the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea's Pyeongchang.

Meeting between Southkorea & #DPRK is an important positive signal for the region. Dialogue is key for maintaining peace. — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) 9 января 2018 г.

In 2017, the situation on the Korean Peninsula escalated significantly following nuclear and missile launches by the North, and an increase of Seoul's military cooperation with Washington.

Russia and China have been advocating the so-called double freeze solution to the ongoing crisis on the peninsula. The plan envisions North Korea abandoning its nuclear and missile program, and South Korea and the United States refrained from holding joint drills.