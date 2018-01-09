Register
14:56 GMT +309 January 2018
    This undated picture released by Yonhap news agency in Seoul on December 18, 2017 shows Kim Jong-Hyun, singer of popular K-pop group SHINee

    SHINee Members' Hand-Written Letters Reveal Future Plans After Jonghyun Death

    © AFP 2017/ YONHAP
    Popular South Korean group SHINee will shine again on the Japanese scene, as the band's four remaining members decided to continue music career as a band following the death of lead singer Jonghyun last month.

    Jonghyun passed away on December 18, aged 27, after inhaling either toxic fumes or smoke in a rented apartment in Seoul. His dramatic death had put a stop to the eagerly awaited comeback of SHINee. The boy band was set to hold a series of concert in Japan in February 2018.

    In the aftermath of the tragedy, it was unclear whether the four remaining members — Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin — would make a comeback as a group.

    However, a collection of hand-written letters from SHINee's members, recently published on their agency's official website, has shed light on the situation.

    South Korean pop group SHINee pose for photographers during a media event before the M COUNTDOWN Nihao-Taiwan concert in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, April 24, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying
    South Korean pop group SHINee pose for photographers during a media event before the M COUNTDOWN Nihao-Taiwan concert in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, April 24, 2013

    The letters reflect SHINee members' intention to push on with the previously-scheduled SHINee World The Best 2018 — From Now On tour dates in Tokyo and Osaka next month.

    "I believed we would not be able to do this. I thought we wouldn't be able to continue this way. But Jonghyun's mom asked us not to give up and be strong. Jonghyun always was and always will be a member of SHINee, he will remain in our hearts forever, as if nothing had happened. We will continue to work as SHINee, and we will work harder," Onew wrote.

    "[This is] our decision, as Jonghyun wished. We will work harder and will show amazing performances," Key wrote.

    "We will continue to sing for you," Minho wrote adding that no-one can replace Jonghyun. "Therefore we want to tell everyone that in the future SHINee's performances will be [carried out] with Jonghyun."

    "Thinking about my happiest moments of life, these are the times when I was with the members and our fans. I want to continue to move on the SHINee's path," the group's maknae (youngest member) Taemin wrote.

    Tags:
    SHINee, k-pop, concerts, music, Kim Jonghyun, Japan, South Korea
