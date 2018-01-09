SHINee Members' Hand-Written Letters Reveal Future Plans After Jonghyun Death

Popular South Korean group SHINee will shine again on the Japanese scene, as the band's four remaining members decided to continue music career as a band following the death of lead singer Jonghyun last month.

Jonghyun passed away on December 18, aged 27, after inhaling either toxic fumes or smoke in a rented apartment in Seoul. His dramatic death had put a stop to the eagerly awaited comeback of SHINee. The boy band was set to hold a series of concert in Japan in February 2018.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, it was unclear whether the four remaining members — Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin — would make a comeback as a group.

However, a collection of hand-written letters from SHINee's members, recently published on their agency's official website, has shed light on the situation.

South Korean pop group SHINee pose for photographers during a media event before the M COUNTDOWN Nihao-Taiwan concert in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, April 24, 2013

The letters reflect SHINee members' intention to push on with the previously-scheduled SHINee World The Best 2018 — From Now On tour dates in Tokyo and Osaka next month.

"I believed we would not be able to do this. I thought we wouldn't be able to continue this way. But Jonghyun's mom asked us not to give up and be strong. Jonghyun always was and always will be a member of SHINee, he will remain in our hearts forever, as if nothing had happened. We will continue to work as SHINee, and we will work harder," Onew wrote.

"[This is] our decision, as Jonghyun wished. We will work harder and will show amazing performances," Key wrote.

"We will continue to sing for you," Minho wrote adding that no-one can replace Jonghyun. "Therefore we want to tell everyone that in the future SHINee's performances will be [carried out] with Jonghyun."

"Thinking about my happiest moments of life, these are the times when I was with the members and our fans. I want to continue to move on the SHINee's path," the group's maknae (youngest member) Taemin wrote.