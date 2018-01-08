Register
23:34 GMT +308 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 10, 2016, file photo, visitors look at a map of the Korean peninsula at the exhibition hall of the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea

    N Korea Extending Arm to Seoul May Put End to Crisis - UN Security Council Head

    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    111

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The recent initiative by North Korea to resume dialogue with South Korea may be the beginning of the end of the crisis on the Korean Peninsula, UN Security Council President for the month of January Kairat Umarov said during a briefing on Monday.

    "The [crisis] could be ended very easily if there is a political will and if there is a confidence among the leaders that they can achieve a result," Umarov said.

    "This latest example that North Korea is kind of extending its arm to South Korea saying ‘We send our Olympic team,’ I think it’s a very good example that this is the beginning of that process."

    On Friday, the two countries agreed to hold their first official talks in more than two years on Tuesday in the village of Panmunjom, while on Saturday, South Korea proposed sending a five-member delegation led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.

    READ MORE: Kim vs Trump: N Korea Has 'Successfully Driven Wedge' Into US-S Korean Alliance

    Olympic Park in Pyeongchang
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    South Korea Will Reportedly Offer Visa Extensions to Winter Olympics Spectators
    The meeting in South Korean town of Pyeongchang will focus on North Korea’s participation in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games February 9-25.

    Aside from discussing the Korean Peninsula, Umarov highlighted the UN Security Council priorities for January, which include non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction through confidence building measures; Afghanistan; Central Asia and the Middle East.

    Related:

    Bitcoin Falls Below $15,000 as South Korea Inspects Cryptocurrency Bank Accounts
    US Intelligence Reportedly Admits It Underrated North Korea's Nuclear Potential
    China Fully Suspends Exports of Iron, Industrial Equipment to N Korea
    Tags:
    crisis, talks, UN Security Council, UN, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok