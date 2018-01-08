Missing Indian Varsity Fellow Resurfaces on Social Media in Militant Avatar

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In an incident which rocked the Indian establishment on Monday morning, a gun-toting photo of a scholar from Jammu and Kashmir, who went missing from the country's prestigious Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) a week ago, surfaced on social media. The discovery triggered fears that he had joined a militant group.
Mannan Wani is seen holding an AK-47 rifle in the viral photo and is feared to have joined the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.
Manan Wani, a PhD scholar of Aligarh Muslim University from #Kashmir has joined militants ranks. A picture of him holding a gun has gone viral on social media in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/tU7Eb8rroW— Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) January 7, 2018
"He was scheduled to return home four days ago. But instead, his pictures showing him with an AK-47 reached the family," a Jammu & Kashmir police officer said.
Wani's father is a lecturer while his brother is an engineer.
Many Twitter users advised him to shun the path of radicalism, while there were few who supported his decision.
Manan Wani, a PhD scholar from AMU has joined Terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen in #Kashmir, just a few days ago. He was humiliated by the forces when he was on his way to his home. Manan your pen is more powerful than gun. Please come back 🚶♂️
— Ibne Sena (@Ibne_Sena) January 8, 2018
Manan Wani, a PhD scholar from Aligarh Muslim University has joined Hizbul Mujahideen, a terrorist organisation in Kashmir.😟
👉A big question is rising: Why is Pen losing its power & Gun gaining The momentum in our valley??🤔#Kashmir #MananWani pic.twitter.com/OV0FrCwO7a— Mauseen Khan (@mauseen_khan) January 8, 2018
#MananWani— Taimur (@Revenant2k12) January 8, 2018
A man Who has No military Experience nor has remained active in The battlefield is issuing Statements sitting in the lap of Agencies from across the Mountains about PH.D Scholors Joining Ranks A Good sign for freedom Movement. #Thoki
Mannan Wani, a PhD scholar at #AMU, has joined jihad. There are many reasons: his advocacy of Muslim Ummah, Rohingya Muslims, Hadiya, strong Islamic religiosity — and also a reaction against this: warning by this Hindu group that Kashmiris leave Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/wxIr5EmabS— Tufail Ahmad (@tufailelif) January 8, 2018
