Missing Indian Varsity Fellow Resurfaces on Social Media in Militant Avatar

Indian police are on the lookout for a Kashmiri youth who was pursuing a doctorate at an Indian University but went underground for a week, before sending his gun-toting photograph to his family. However, the security services doubt he has joined a local militant organization.

Mannan Wani is seen holding an AK-47 rifle in the viral photo and is feared to have joined the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Manan Wani, a PhD scholar of Aligarh Muslim University from #Kashmir has joined militants ranks. A picture of him holding a gun has gone viral on social media in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/tU7Eb8rroW — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) January 7, 2018

​"He was scheduled to return home four days ago. But instead, his pictures showing him with an AK-47 reached the family," a Jammu & Kashmir police officer said.

Wani's father is a lecturer while his brother is an engineer.

Many Twitter users advised him to shun the path of radicalism, while there were few who supported his decision.