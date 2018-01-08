India, China Avert Another Doklam-Like Standoff

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Army Chief's comments come amid media speculations that India and China were heading for another Doklam-like controversy after a group of Chinese road builders were allegedly spotted by locals in Tuting of Arunachal Pradesh — a disputed territory.
"A border personnel level meeting was held two days back. The Tuting incident has been resolved," General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army Chief, told reporters on the sidelines of the Army Technology Seminar in New Delhi on Monday.
There has been a very major reduction (of troops) from the Chinese side: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on a question about #Doklam pic.twitter.com/OBEy0OEjim— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018
"They had noticed two excavators being used in the construction. So, they came back and informed the police. Later, when the duo went to the site again along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Army personnel, the drivers of the two excavators were not there. The two youths then damaged the vehicles' windshields by pelting stones," Gao had told The New Indian Express.
The Indian Army Chief has also said that there is a major reduction of Chinese troops in the Doklam area. China and India had in November last year agreed to end a lengthy standoff at Doklam — a disputed territory which is also a tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan, with Beijing apparently abandoning plans to construct a road that had triggered the crisis.
