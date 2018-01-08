One Missing Iranian Sailor Reportedly Found Dead in East China Sea

On Saturday, Panama's Sanchi oil tanker and Hong Kong's СF CRYSTAL cargo ship collided off the Chinese eastern coast. At least 32 people — 30 Iranian nationals and two Bangladeshi — were aboard the oil tanker.
READ MORE: Vessels Collide Off China's Southeast Coast Killing at Least Three (PHOTO)
The identified Iranian sailor was found on Monday, the Tasnim news agency reported citing CEO of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran Mohammad Rastad.
The search and rescue operation is reportedly underway.
All comments
Show new comments (0)