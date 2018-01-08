One Missing Iranian Sailor Reportedly Found Dead in East China Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – One Iranian sailor missing after a deadly collision between a Panamanian tanker and Hong Kong’s bulk ship was found dead, local media reported on Monday.

On Saturday, Panama's Sanchi oil tanker and Hong Kong's СF CRYSTAL cargo ship collided off the Chinese eastern coast. At least 32 people — 30 Iranian nationals and two Bangladeshi — were aboard the oil tanker.

The communication with the crew has been lost as a result of the incident. All the 21 crew members of the cargo ship have been rescued.

The identified Iranian sailor was found on Monday, the Tasnim news agency reported citing CEO of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran Mohammad Rastad.

The search and rescue operation is reportedly underway.