South Korea Will Reportedly Offer Visa Extensions to Winter Olympics Spectators

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign tourists who intend to visit South Korea to see the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang will be granted extended stay, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, citing the country's Justice Ministry, the foreign visitors on short-term stays will be allowed to extend their stay in the country by 30 days up to 120 days.

In order to receive the permission to prolong their holiday in South Korea, tourists should apply for it at the Immigration Office and file necessary documents, such as entry tickets to the Games, the news outlet added.

​The 2018 Olympic Winter Games will take place in Pyeongchang on February 9-25. The South Korean resort city is located just 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the border with North Korea.