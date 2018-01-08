Register
    Japan's Aerospace Agency Developing Radar Detecting Space Micro-Debris

    Japan is reportedly developing a new type of radar which will be capable of detecting small debris in Earth orbit, about 200 times more sensitive than the previous model.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is developing a radar that will be capable of detecting space micro-debris of about 10 centimeters (3.9 inches), local media reported on Monday.

    According to the Yomiuri newspaper, the current JAXA's radar is capable of finding the debris only of over 150 centimeters in Earth orbit, whereas the future radar, that is expected to be put into operation in 2023, will be about 200 times more sensitive.

    Satellite center of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in Bangalore, India. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    Indian Space Research Organisation Ensures Protection of Satellites From Space Debris
    The new device will aim to study the ways of preventing the collisions between the space debris and the satellites that are operating at the height of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles), the news outlet reported.

    The Japanese Defense Ministry is preparing to construct in Yamaguchi Prefecture another radar that will be capable of detecting the space debris in geosynchronous orbit at the height of around 36,000 kilometers, the newspaper added.

