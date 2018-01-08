Japan's Aerospace Agency Developing Radar Detecting Space Micro-Debris

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is developing a radar that will be capable of detecting space micro-debris of about 10 centimeters (3.9 inches), local media reported on Monday.
According to the Yomiuri newspaper, the current JAXA's radar is capable of finding the debris only of over 150 centimeters in Earth orbit, whereas the future radar, that is expected to be put into operation in 2023, will be about 200 times more sensitive.
The Japanese Defense Ministry is preparing to construct in Yamaguchi Prefecture another radar that will be capable of detecting the space debris in geosynchronous orbit at the height of around 36,000 kilometers, the newspaper added.
