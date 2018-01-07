Strong Earthquake Hits India-Myanmar Border, Scale of Damage Unclear

The earthquake struck some 100 kilometers from the city at the depth of approximately 30 kilometers. There have been no immediate reports of casualties and property damage caused by the natural phenomenon.
Map of the testimonies received so far following the #earthquake M5.5 in Myanmar-India Border Region 50 min ago pic.twitter.com/MKE4uwCecJ— EMSC (@LastQuake) 7 января 2018 г.
#FLASh: #Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on:07-01-2018, 12:17:16 at #Myanmar —#India (#Manipur) Border Region.@IMD_Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/MX1gJf9Nxf— Udit Goel ANI (@goel_udit) 7 января 2018 г.
Internet users have started sharing their witness accounts:
#earthquake imphal experience strong jolt just now— Premjit Hawaibam (@hpremjit) 7 января 2018 г.
In a #imphal airport and it’s shaking heavily. #earthquake— R gup (@rakesh16) 7 января 2018 г.
Wow that was Exciting!!— Sonia Nepram (@nongallei) 7 января 2018 г.
Earthquake!!!#Imphal
A mild #earthquake just now in #Imphal.— RKeisham™ (@ZBlue707) 7 января 2018 г.
Earlier, Iran was hit by a quake. More than 20 people sustained injuries, according to media reports.
