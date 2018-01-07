Strong Earthquake Hits India-Myanmar Border, Scale of Damage Unclear

A 5.5 magnitude quake has hit to the east of Imphal, the capital of the Indian northeastern state of Manipur, according to the US Geological Survey service. Earlier, the Islamic Republic of Iran had suffered from an earthquake which left over 20 individuals injured.

The earthquake struck some 100 kilometers from the city at the depth of approximately 30 kilometers. There have been no immediate reports of casualties and property damage caused by the natural phenomenon.

Map of the testimonies received so far following the #earthquake M5.5 in Myanmar-India Border Region 50 min ago pic.twitter.com/MKE4uwCecJ — EMSC (@LastQuake) 7 января 2018 г.

Internet users have started sharing their witness accounts:

#earthquake imphal experience strong jolt just now — Premjit Hawaibam (@hpremjit) 7 января 2018 г.

Earlier, Iran was hit by a quake. More than 20 people sustained injuries, according to media reports.

