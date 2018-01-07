Afghan Security Forces Kill 9 Taliban Militants in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces have killed nine militants from the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) during an operation in southern province of Helmand in Afghanistan, local media reported Sunday.

A total of 18 militants were injured in the operation, which was carried out in Garmsir District of the province, the TOLO broadcaster reported.

The security forces reportedly seized weapons and explosives.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency, including that of the Taliban and the Daesh terrorist group (also banned in Russia). The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.