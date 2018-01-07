Two Cargo Vessels Reportedly Collide Off Chinese Coast Leaving Dozens Missing

At least 32 people are missing after a Panamanian oil tanker and a cargo ship from Hong Kong collided off China's eastern coast, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing China's Ministry of Transport.

According to China Central Television, the incident occurred on Saturday night. However, the broadcaster has not specified where exactly the collision took place.

The incident occurred at 8:00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) on Saturday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

Search and rescue operation under way as 32 went missing after two vessels collided off the east coast of China; A Panama registered oil tanker is on fire pic.twitter.com/RslNE08cyd — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) 7 января 2018 г.

One of the freight ships is a Panama-registered Sanchi oil tanker that reportedly caught fire due to the collision . The Hong Kong cargo vessel CF Crystal allegedly did not suffer any sufficient damage.

According to Xinhua reports, the 32 missing crew members from the Panamanian tanker include 30 Iranians and two people from Bangladesh. The sailors from the other freighter were reportedly evacuated.

As a result of the collision, communication with the vessels' crews has been lost. The Chinese rescue ships have already arrived on the scene, CCTV added.