Nearly a Dozen Die in Avalanches in Indian Kashmir Region - Reports

A total of 11 people died in avalanches that hit a ski resort in the northern district of Kupwara of the Indian Kashmir region, local media reported on Saturday, citing official sources.
6 bodies recovered from a spot in north Kashmir's Kupwara district where a passenger vehicle was hit by huge #avalanche: Official #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/UAyCuxGQYC— APN NEWS (@apnnewsindia) 6 января 2018 г.
The rescue operation was conducted jointly by the police, army and local residents, according to the newspaper.
11 killed in #avalanche in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district@saha_abhi1990 reports https://t.co/1BvB8XsMzt pic.twitter.com/79V0NP0nu5— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) 6 января 2018 г.
Since late December, the Kashmir region has been facing the 40-day severe period of winter with frequent snowfalls and sub-zero temperatures.
