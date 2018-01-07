Nearly a Dozen Die in Avalanches in Indian Kashmir Region - Reports

The incidents took place on Friday, while the search and rescue operation was completed late on Saturday, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported. A two-year-old girl was reportedly among the victims, while two people were rescued.

A total of 11 people died in avalanches that hit a ski resort in the northern district of Kupwara of the Indian Kashmir region, local media reported on Saturday, citing official sources.

6 bodies recovered from a spot in north Kashmir's Kupwara district where a passenger vehicle was hit by huge #avalanche: Official #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/UAyCuxGQYC — APN NEWS (@apnnewsindia) 6 января 2018 г.

The rescue operation was conducted jointly by the police, army and local residents, according to the newspaper.

Since late December, the Kashmir region has been facing the 40-day severe period of winter with frequent snowfalls and sub-zero temperatures.