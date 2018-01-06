Composition of Delegations at Seoul-Pyongyang Talks to Be Determined on Sunday

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The composition of delegations at the upcoming high-level talks between the two Koreas will be determined on Sunday, a South Korean official said on Saturday.

"At around 9:30 a.m. [00:30 GMT], our side and North Korea began hotline communications and held consultations over the composition of delegations via exchanges of documents. The two sides wrapped up today's discussions at 5:45 p.m. [08:45 GMT] and will continue talks on Sunday," the South Korean Ministry of Unification official said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

South Korea proposed sending a five-member delegation led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, while Pyongyang has not responded yet. According to the agency, it is likely that Pyongyang's delegation will be led by Ri Son Gwon, the chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country.

In his New Year's speech, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un allowed the participation of North Korean athletes in the Pyeongchang Olympic Games. South Korea welcomed the move. Both countries agreed to hold high-level talks on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and the participation of North Korean athletes in the Winter Olympics. The talks will be held at the border truce village of Panmunjom.