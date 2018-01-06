Blast in Kashmir Kills 4 Indian Policemen - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four policemen were killed as result of an explosion in India's Jammu and Kashmir state, the police said on Saturday.

"IED [improvised explosive device] blast in [the city of] Sopore… Four policemen martyred," the local police said on Twitter.

The blast reportedly took place at a market in the morning.

The Jammu and Kashmir region has been disputed between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947. Following several armed conflicts, the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in 2003. Since then, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce, with continued instability in the region leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.