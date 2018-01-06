EU Pledges to Provide Further Support for Afghanistan's Private Sector

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The European Union will provide further support for Afghan business sector to foster the development of country's economy, Maurizio Cian, the head of EU development cooperation in Afghanistan, said Saturday.

"Afghanistan has proudly joined the World Trade Organization which is a tool that can actively foster the overall international trade. The European Union started this project and we definitely committed to foster this policy. The development of Afghanistan depends on private sector and the private sector depends on festively trading; importing and exporting," Cian was quoted as saying by the TOLO broadcaster.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency, including that of the Daesh and Taliban terrorist groups (both banned in Russia).

The European Union has been operating in the country since December 2001, when the Office of EU Special Representative in Afghanistan was established.