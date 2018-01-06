Register
05:54 GMT +306 January 2018
    Three North Korean soldiers look at the South side at the spot where a North Korean soldier crossed the border at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea

    Phone Rehearsal of Korean Talks Planned for This Weekend

    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Asia & Pacific
    South and North Korea have arranged a phone call for Saturday to talk over the details of next week’s historic high-level meeting, the South’s Unification Ministry has said.

    Preparatory talks will be held over the recently-reopened hotline in the village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized border zone, according to the Yonhap news agency. The ministry said North Korea’s proposal to send athletes to February’s Olympics would be at the center of next Tuesday’s talks. Ways of improving bilateral ties may also be raised.

    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a New Year's Day speech in Pyongyang on January 1, 2018
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Diplomatic Makeover: What Does Kim Jong-un's S Korea Talks Offer Indicate?
    Over the weekend, negotiators will discuss the lineup of their delegations, Seoul’s unification authority said. Yonhap suggested the talks would deal with transport options for the athletes and other expenses.

    South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon proposed the talks to Pyongyang on Tuesday. His ministry said the North responded on Friday saying it accepted the offer.

    Menwhile, US Defense Secretary James Mattis during a phone call on Friday reaffirmed to South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo that the United States was ready to employ all means of warfare to defend his country, the Defense Department said in a press release.

    "Secretary Mattis reaffirmed the US commitment to defend the ROK [Republic of Korea] using the full spectrum of US capabilities," the release said on Friday.

    The leaders also discussed the importance of strong international support for diplomatic actions to resolve the North Korean threat and noted the upcoming Vancouver Ministerial Meeting of Sending States on January 15-16, the release added.

    Tags:
    diplomacy, thaw, negotiations, Intra-Korean Talks, James Mattis, Cho Myoung-gyon, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
