Register
23:44 GMT +305 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Pakistan security personnel stands guard near the the Beijing-funded megaport of Gwadar, in southwestern Pakistan

    China to Build Second Foreign Naval Base, This Time in Pakistan

    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    4174

    China is planning to build its second foreign naval base in Pakistan following the ribbon cutting ceremony for its first overseas base in Djibouti last July.

    Sources close to the People's Liberation Army have confirmed to the South China Morning Post that a Chinese naval port is being built at a strategic location on Pakistan's southern coast.

    Crew members work on the Chinese Navy ship Wei Fang
    © AFP 2017/ Soe Than WIN
    Dragon Spreading Its Wings: Why China's First Overseas Military Base in Djibouti is 'Only the Beginning'

    "China needs to set up another base in Gwadar for its warships because Gwadar is now a civilian port," Zhou Chenming, a Chinese military analyst, told the South China Morning Post on Friday. "Gwadar port can't provide specific services for warships," Zhou said; hence the need for a new base.

    Gwadar is less than 50 miles east of the Pakistan-Iran border and sits in Balochistan Province, where fiercely independent Baloch nationalists have waged guerrilla wars against both the Pakistani and Iranian governments. "Public order there is a mess," Zhou said.

    "China and Pakistan have found common ground in terms of maritime interest in the region," Pakistani analyst Sheikh Fahad says. "Gwadar port can be used for joint naval patrols in the Indian Ocean, further increasing the naval outreach of China and Pakistan in the region. Gwadar port will increase the countries' naval movements and further expand defense cooperation, especially in the naval field," Fahad noted.

    In mid-December, Lawrence Sellin, a retired US Army Reserve colonel, reported for the Daily Caller that high-ranking Chinese and Pakistani officials had met in Beijing to discuss future projects.

    Last June, a Pakistani diplomat said China's help was needed as an "equalizer," pointing to the naval base as all-but-inevitable. "Previously it was the US and Saudi Arabia… Now it's China," the diplomat told NBC. A Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman later dismissed the report as "pure guesswork," but now it seems the port will, in fact, be built.

    Welcoming Chinese warships in Vladivostok
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Islamabad Eyes New Chinese Naval Base in Pakistan as US, Saudi Influence Wanes

    Experts have noted that India is keeping a close eye on the development of China-Pakistan relations. "China finds it very useful to use Pakistan against India and ignore India's concerns, particularly on terrorism issues. That has created a lot of stress in the relationship between Beijing and Delhi," Rajeev Ranan Chaturvedy, a researcher at the National University of Singapore, told SCMP.

    But "Indian naval capabilities and experience in the Indian Ocean region are fairly good — much better than Pakistan and China," Chaturvedy said.

    Related:

    US Suspends Security Assistance to Pakistan - State Department
    Six Reported Dead, Dozen Injured in Gas Explosion in Pakistan Hospital
    Alert Issued: Chinese Nationals in Pakistan Warned of Imminent Terror Attacks
    Ceasefire Violation Allegations Keep India-Pakistan Tension Simmering
    Pentagon Chief: Pakistan Must ‘Redouble’ Efforts to Fight Extremism at Home
    Tags:
    naval base, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), Gwadar, Pakistan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mesmerizing Blue Lake of Russia's Kazan
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok