'Walls Are Shaking': Strong Earthquake Rocks Japan (PHOTO)

A new quake has hit near the east coast of the Japanese island of Honshu on Friday. Japan is a part of the so called Ring of Fire in the Pacific Ocean, a region which is prone to frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has said a 4.9 magnitude earthquake took place not far from Tokyo. The incident was registered at 00:54 on Saturday (local time, 15:54 GMT). Nature's rage was felt in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, among other locations. The epicenter is located 7 miles to the west of the city of Chiba and around 14 miles to the east of Tokyo at the depth of 43 miles. There have not yet been immediate reports about casualties.

While many people have taken to social media to share their worries and accounts…

Well into Friday night and we just had quite a big earthquake in Tokyo. Had an alarm from our phones in the afternoon but not this time. #earthquake #Japan #FridayNight #地震 #地震速報 — aoki masaru (@mazzy0108) 5 января 2018 г.

M4.8 quake hits Japan's metropolitan area. No tsunami warning 首都圏で震度４の比較的大きな地震。津波の心配なし Quite strong tremor was felt here in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/KGNijtENsj — Thoton Akimoto (@Thoton) 5 января 2018 г.

…some netizens tried to calm others down.

minor earthquake in tokyo just now, was shook but safe and sound — Crawphish 樂 (@justacrawphish) 5 января 2018 г.

In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake caused a 46-foot tsunami which hit Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant, triggering the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant. The accident is regarded as the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.