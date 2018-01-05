'Walls Are Shaking': Strong Earthquake Rocks Japan (PHOTO)

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has said a 4.9 magnitude earthquake took place not far from Tokyo. The incident was registered at 00:54 on Saturday (local time, 15:54 GMT). Nature's rage was felt in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, among other locations. The epicenter is located 7 miles to the west of the city of Chiba and around 14 miles to the east of Tokyo at the depth of 43 miles. There have not yet been immediate reports about casualties.
While many people have taken to social media to share their worries and accounts…
well this earthquake certainly woke my mom up:x #earthquake #tokyo pic.twitter.com/yQHSUGpJBk— ♡Honey♡ (@honeycreammilk) 5 января 2018 г.
#Earthquake shakes #Tokyo! BREAKING: Earthquake in #Tokyo area, witnesses report walls shaking. pic.twitter.com/mWYVm3JCXu— BeeNewsDaily (@BeeNewsDaily) 5 января 2018 г.
Well into Friday night and we just had quite a big earthquake in Tokyo. Had an alarm from our phones in the afternoon but not this time. #earthquake #Japan #FridayNight #地震 #地震速報— aoki masaru (@mazzy0108) 5 января 2018 г.
M4.8 quake hits Japan's metropolitan area. No tsunami warning 首都圏で震度４の比較的大きな地震。津波の心配なし Quite strong tremor was felt here in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/KGNijtENsj— Thoton Akimoto (@Thoton) 5 января 2018 г.
…some netizens tried to calm others down.
0:54 #Tokyo #earthquake 😳— NanKun (@NK_Chen) 5 января 2018 г.
everything is fine….. &
hope have a sweet dream tonight
#goodnight 💤🌙 pic.twitter.com/R7VGtKEszP
minor earthquake in tokyo just now, was shook but safe and sound— Crawphish 樂 (@justacrawphish) 5 января 2018 г.
In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake caused a 46-foot tsunami which hit Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant, triggering the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant. The accident is regarded as the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
