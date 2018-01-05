Pyongyang Accepts Seoul's Offer of High-Level Talks Next Week

DPRK has accepted South Korea's offer to hold high-level talks on January 9 to discuss Pyongyang's possible participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics and other issues of mutual interest, South Korea's Ministry of Unification said, Yonhap news agency reports.

"North Korea this morning faxed a message to our side, saying it accepts the South's proposal for talks on January 9," a South Korean unification ministry official was quoted as saying by AFP.

Earlier, South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon proposed to conduct high-level talks at a demilitarized zone in the village of Panmunjom to discuss the North’s participation in February’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

"The two sides decided to discuss working-level issues by exchanging documents," South Korean unification ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency at a press briefing.

The unification ministry spokesman added negotiators were also going to discuss ways of improving the relationship between the two Koreas.

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un approved reopening contacts with Seoul regarding the upcoming Olympic games a day after South Korea proposed to hold high-level talks with Pyongyang

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that the United States would not endorse any talks that do not result in the ban of all nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.