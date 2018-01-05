Storm Causes Severe Power Outages in Thousands of Homes in New Zealand – Reports

Gales and heavy rains have cut power to more than 20,000 homes and businesses across New Zealand as a monstrous storm continues to pound the island nation, local media reported Friday.

That number includes 12,000 buildings in the city of Auckland and 9,000 on the Coromandel peninsula in the country’s north, according to the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

Chief Fire Officer Shane Rutherford says it's the worst flooding he's seen in 12 years out in Maraetai, East Auckland. Major damage to the wharf and businesses with some homes also affected. #storm #Newshub #summer2018 pic.twitter.com/XeeoyDtlif — Ruwani Perera (@ruwanijourno) 4 января 2018 г.

The storm packs winds of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour. It is crossing the center of the country and heading south, forecasters said. Storm surge is expected on western beaches.