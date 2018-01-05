Storm Causes Severe Power Outages in Thousands of Homes in New Zealand – Reports

#Storm arrives in #Auckland bringing heavy rain and wind pic.twitter.com/xPE3vmrsq3— Boris Nell (@BorisNell) 4 января 2018 г.
That number includes 12,000 buildings in the city of Auckland and 9,000 on the Coromandel peninsula in the country’s north, according to the New Zealand Herald newspaper.
Chief Fire Officer Shane Rutherford says it's the worst flooding he's seen in 12 years out in Maraetai, East Auckland. Major damage to the wharf and businesses with some homes also affected. #storm #Newshub #summer2018 pic.twitter.com/XeeoyDtlif— Ruwani Perera (@ruwanijourno) 4 января 2018 г.
The storm packs winds of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour. It is crossing the center of the country and heading south, forecasters said. Storm surge is expected on western beaches.
Auckland storm tears boats from moorings.https://t.co/93WnTNMvYE pic.twitter.com/14gl0ywwaR— BoatSecureNet (@boatsecurenet) 4 января 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)