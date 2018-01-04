US, South Korea Agree to Halt Military Drills During 2018 Olympics - Pentagon

The presidents of the US and South Korea have held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.

The US Ministry of Defense has reported that US President Donald Trump has ordered to postpone joint military exercise with South Korea until after 2018 Winter Olympics.

"Military exercises should not be held during the Olympics in Pyeongchang," Trump stated as quoted by the Yonhap News Agency, during a telephone conversation with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in.

Trump has raised the issue of upcoming inter-Korean talks, by expressing hope they would lead to good results and promised to send a high-level delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics, including his family members.

With all of the failed “experts” weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total “might” against the North. Fools, but talks are a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 января 2018 г.

The statement was made on January 3 after a high-ranking North Korean official announced that North Korean President Kim Jong-un ordered the reopening of the contact line between Pyongyang and Seoul to discuss issues related to the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. The same day, the representatives of the two countries held the first telephone call via the re-established contact line.

The tensions on the Korean peninsula have recently escalated due to the repeated nuclear and missile tests carried out by Pyongyang in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.