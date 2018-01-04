'There Is No Activity': Seoul Sees No Signs of DPRK Preparing New Missile Launch

"There is no activity that would lead to an assessment that a missile provocation by North Korea is imminent," Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Roh Jae-cheon said as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.
US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley confirmed this week she had heard these reports as she threatened the North with even tougher sanctions if it goes ahead with a missile test.
North Korea fired an ICBM in late November, claiming the missile put the entire US territory in the striking range. The country has been targeted by rounds of US, UN and EU sanctions over its ICBM tests.
All comments
Show new comments (0)