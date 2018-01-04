'There Is No Activity': Seoul Sees No Signs of DPRK Preparing New Missile Launch

TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korea does not appear to be preparing a new missile launch, the South’s military spokesman told reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

"There is no activity that would lead to an assessment that a missile provocation by North Korea is imminent," Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Roh Jae-cheon said as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

© Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev Kim Jong-un Gives Order to Open Border Hotline Between Two Koreas

However, CBS news network reported Tuesday that Pyongyang seemed to be in the first stages of preparations for another launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley confirmed this week she had heard these reports as she threatened the North with even tougher sanctions if it goes ahead with a missile test.

North Korea fired an ICBM in late November, claiming the missile put the entire US territory in the striking range. The country has been targeted by rounds of US, UN and EU sanctions over its ICBM tests.