Register
22:04 GMT +304 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Young girls using a mobile phone

    India to Begin Trial of 'Panic Button' Security App for Women

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The application has been designed in such a way that on pressing a dedicated button on the mobile phone, at least 10 people including the nearest cops will receive an alarm. All mobile phones will also have GPS so that even if the attacker throws the mobile, the location of the woman can be traced.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India will launch a trial version of the "Panic Button" mobile phone application designed to help women in situations of distress. The trial will be launched to coincide with the country's Republic Day celebration on January 26. The first state to use the trial app will be the northern state of Uttar Pradesh which has reported the largest number of crimes against women over the last few years. Other states will follow suit in a phased manner. 

    "The pilot project will start in the state of UP from January 26," the Women and Child Development Minister, Maneka Gandhi told reporters.

    Indian women offer prayers at Marina Beach in Chennai
    © AFP 2017/ ARUN SANKAR
    Indian Women Form ‘Green Gang’ to Warn Men Against Alcoholism, Domestic Violence
    Maneka Gandhi termed the built-in system of the panic buttons on mobiles a game changer for women's safety.

    Describing the mechanism of the "panic button," Joint Secretary at the Women and Child Development ministry, Chetan Sanghi told reporters that while phones sold on the market since 2017 have built-in panic buttons, smartphone users still have to download the "Panic Button" app in the phone. Older phones can be retrofitted with panic buttons. Pressing the panic button will send alerts to the emergency helpline number, nearest police station and to family members.

    India's Department of Telecommunications issued an order in April 2016 that all mobile phones must have a buil-in panic button from January 1, 2017, and Global Positioning System (GPS) from January 1, 2018.

    Anti Romeo Squad
    © Photo: Youtube/pnsvideos
    Indian State Sets Up Anti-Romeo Squad To Protect Women
    Featured phones (basic phones which don't have a full-fledged operating system like Andriod or IOS) were asked to ensure the facility of the panic button by pressing the numeric key — 5 or 9 to enable an emergency call. Regarding smartphones, the order said that a customer should be able to make an emergency call by pressing either a special panic button or use the existing power button to do the same by pressing it three times in quick succession.

    Related:

    Court Challenges Indian Women's Immunity to Punishment for Adultery
    Indian Woman Becomes an Icon for Helping Fellow Women Wield the Wheels of Change
    Indian Village Bans Unmarried Women from Using Mobile Phones
    Pink Beat: Indian Female Police Units to Protect Women on Public Transport
    Tags:
    smartphone app, panic, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Decorations, Costumes, Baby Outfits': Yellow Dog Praised Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok