19:20 GMT +303 January 2018
    Beachgoers walk past a sand sculpture made by Indian sand artist Sudersan Pattnaik with a message of prayers for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370

    'No Find, No Fee': US Firm to Resume Search for Malaysian Flight 370

    © AFP 2017/ Asit Kumar
    Asia & Pacific
    0 20

    A US-based seabed exploration company hopes to make millions if it finds the wreckage of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 within 90 days, media reports have said.

    Almost four years after the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared from radar screens while en- route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, Ocean Infinity, a private salvage company, has resumed the search for the missing plane.

    Even though Ocean Infinity, chosen by the Malaysian government to do the job, will have to pay for the search operation from its own pocket, it will receive $90 million if the wreckage is found within 90 days.

    Relatives of Chinese passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines, MH370, turn to journalists to shout their demands for answers after Malaysian government representatives left a briefing in Beijing, China
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, File
    Malaysia to Resume Search for Flight MH370 Missing Since 2014
    The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 with 239 passengers and crew on board fell off the radar a few hours after departing from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014 sparking the largest search in aviation history.

    Tracking data released by the Malaysian authorities confirmed that the plane crashed in the Indian Ocean, south-west of Australia, the BBC reported.

    Despite an unprecedented search-and-rescue effort, which covered 120,000 square kilometers and cost $200 million, no trace of the plane was ever found and the search operation was eventually called off in January 2017, much to the anguish of distraught relatives.

    The Texas-based Ocean Infinity will use advanced sonar scanning equipment and underwater vehicles capable of operating at depths of up to 6,000 meters (19,600 feet) in its effort to find the aircraft.

    Ocean Infinity will be searching the seabed in a 25,000 square kilometer area (9,700 square miles) just north of the original search location.

    READ MORE: Missing MH370 Pilot Flew a Similar Route on Home Simulator Prior to Lost Flight

    “With multiple autonomous vehicles working simultaneously utilizing innovative technology, we are able to survey huge swathes of the seabed, quickly and with outstanding accuracy,’’ the company’s website says.

