Kim Jong-un Gives Order to Open Border Hotline Between Two Koreas - Reports

According to Reuters, North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un has ordered a border hotline between the two Koreas be opened at 06:30 GMT to discuss inter-Korean dialogue.

According to a senior North Korean official's broadcasted statement, the upcoming talks are aimed at creating a formal dialogue about possibly dispatching a North Korean delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.

Pyongyang's statement about the restoration of an inter-Korean hotline with the South came a day after Seoul proposed high-level discussions with the DPRK, following Kim's New Year's address in which he had stressed he was willing to launch a dialogue with South Korea.

Meanwhile, US Envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned in a statement on Tuesday that Washington would not recognize any talks between the two Koreas unless the nuclear issue will be resolved and all of their nuclear weapons banned.

"North Korea can talk to anyone they want, but the United States is not going to recognize it or acknowledge it until they agree to ban the nuclear weapons that they have," Haley said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in his New Year’s Day address that Pyongyang is ready to send its athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and expressed readiness to start talks with Seoul on the issue.

Seoul has proposed, in turn, holding high-level talks on January 9 in Panmunjom Village in the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea.