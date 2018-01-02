'Snake Eggs' Discovered in School Sand Pit Baffle Experts

According to a snake expert, the eggs found in a school sand pit on the north coast of Australia do not belong to a brown snake, which is the deadliest reptile in the country.

Wildlife volunteers have removed 43 eggs from a primary school in Laurieton after staff discovered the nest. The animal group Fawna has retrieved about 12 eggs and later volunteer rescuers found the rest in approximately seven nests in a children’s sand pit.

One of the volunteers, Yvette Attleir, presumed that they belonged to an eastern brown snake, however this theory was dispelled as the Australian Reptile Park general manager Tim Faulkner said that the shape of the eggs found at school were not consistent with the size of the venomous snake.

“I can say with a high degree of certainty the eggs look like a water dragon lizard eggs,” he said.

“The fact the school is near the water also makes it more unlikely to be an eastern brown snake, as they are not so active there. Another thing is that brown snakes just don’t have legs, and these eggs were buried — brown snakes more commonly use an existing rabbit warren or under timber,” he added, as cited by the Daily Telegraph.

Other experts such as Bryan Fry, who specializes in snakes, initially thought that the eggs “definitely” belonged to a snake but later after he processed the information more thoroughly and realized that the eggs were buried in the sand, stated that those were water dragons’ eggs. Just like Faulkner, Fry stressed that the fact the eggs were buried in the sand was “inconsistent with snakes but entirely consistent with water dragons.”

“The large number of eggs also points towards water dragons,” The Guardian cited him as saying.

Despite the experts’ statements, it is well known that brown snakes are highly adaptable and can be found in a wide range of habitats that vary from tropical rainforests to deserts and savannahs.