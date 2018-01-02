Twitter Tears Apart India’s Ruling Party for Owning Trump’s Pakistan Jibe

While US President Donald Trump's tweet tearing into Pakistan for "harboring terror" was still to be responded by Pakistan, India's ruling party BJP lapped up the opportunity to earn points for PM Narendra Modi. What unfolded was a bunch of jokes and rebukes from online respondents.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a scathing attack, President Donald Trump on Monday accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" in return for $ 33 billion in aid. He also said in his first tweet of the year that Islamabad has provided "safe haven" to terrorists — a position India has always been conveying to the international community in almost all the available diplomatic forums.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump said in his now well-known tweet.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

India's ruling party BJP was quick to describe it as a victory of the foreign policy pursued by the Modi-led Indian government even before Pakistan responded later in the evening saying that it was ready to make public all the accounts of the aid given to it by the US.

Congrats to POTUS for calling Terroristan's bluff & signalling resolve to end Pak's deceit. Dear RahulG, here are results of diplomacy of PM @narendramodi ji. When will you see Pak "drama" instead of targeting Indian army.Are you rushing Aiyers to hug & console Pak over the snub? https://t.co/or0FHHtjA5 — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) January 1, 2018

Meanwhile, the social media platforms were beaming with wisecrack responses to the BJP's over enthusiastic reaction to Trump's tweet.

One Twitter user went to the extent of complaining to the US President that the Indian Prime Minister was spreading rumors in his name. The tweet even tagged Donald Trump.

https://t.co/d6ay2GZRBP Sir Mr. Modi is spreading rumours that you were not having knowledge of pakistan's reality..but it was Mr. Modi who exposed Pakistan before u so u have taken such step….is it true? — nishant shah (@nishantm1964) January 2, 2018

Some users suggested that such a celebration of the US president's tweet was not needed as it could backfire for India.

Truly believe BJP spokespeople and leaders shouldn't boast of a victory in on the basis of Trump's tweet. This can very easily backfire. — Vinayak Jain (@vinayak_jain) 1 января 2018 г.