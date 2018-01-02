Twitter Tears Apart India’s Ruling Party for Owning Trump’s Pakistan Jibe

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a scathing attack, President Donald Trump on Monday accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" in return for $ 33 billion in aid. He also said in his first tweet of the year that Islamabad has provided "safe haven" to terrorists — a position India has always been conveying to the international community in almost all the available diplomatic forums.
"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump said in his now well-known tweet.
The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018
India's ruling party BJP was quick to describe it as a victory of the foreign policy pursued by the Modi-led Indian government even before Pakistan responded later in the evening saying that it was ready to make public all the accounts of the aid given to it by the US.
Congrats to POTUS for calling Terroristan's bluff & signalling resolve to end Pak's deceit. Dear RahulG, here are results of diplomacy of PM @narendramodi ji. When will you see Pak "drama" instead of targeting Indian army.Are you rushing Aiyers to hug & console Pak over the snub? https://t.co/or0FHHtjA5— GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) January 1, 2018
Meanwhile, the social media platforms were beaming with wisecrack responses to the BJP's over enthusiastic reaction to Trump's tweet.
One Twitter user went to the extent of complaining to the US President that the Indian Prime Minister was spreading rumors in his name. The tweet even tagged Donald Trump.
https://t.co/d6ay2GZRBP Sir Mr. Modi is spreading rumours that you were not having knowledge of pakistan's reality..but it was Mr. Modi who exposed Pakistan before u so u have taken such step….is it true?— nishant shah (@nishantm1964) January 2, 2018
Some users suggested that such a celebration of the US president's tweet was not needed as it could backfire for India.
Truly believe BJP spokespeople and leaders shouldn't boast of a victory in on the basis of Trump's tweet. This can very easily backfire.— Vinayak Jain (@vinayak_jain) 1 января 2018 г.
I guess secret meeting of Indo pak nsa is also diplomacy like the biryani shawl diplomacy. If only you had time other than pleasing your master you would talk sense someday— Nitesh Yadav (@niteshmisan1) January 1, 2018
You hv no knowledge like other bjp leaders on foreign policy. Apply brain and do not think like a bhakt. Enjoying biryani wd sharif and taking credit of others work is in DNA of NDA— Instigator (@Iffidel) January 1, 2018
Some even cautioned India to be aware of the US which has the habit of backstabbing.
Re: Trump tweet. Premature to celebrate yet. Several POTUSs have made similar statement before. Mostly its a threat to make Pakistan oblige on some demand, Pak agrees, aid back to normal & Pak will backstab again after a few months. Typical US-Pak dance.— Neha Srivastava (@neha_aks) January 1, 2018
Some equated Trump and Modi to men who do not really mean what they say.
You this Trump means what he says?? He is same as our Hon PM. Time will prove me right— Empowering Goa (@EmpoweringGoa) January 1, 2018
If that's Modiji diplomacy then for this he should resign and apologize to India! pic.twitter.com/CtU8HDAhZ4— Dhiraj (@AAPlogical) January 1, 2018
Not getting too excited about Trump’s tweet as yet. I think US is posturing as always. America will now arm twist Pak and use it’s strategic depth in Iran.— Anurag Dixit (@bhootnath) January 1, 2018
