Six Reported Dead, Dozen Injured in Gas Explosion in Pakistan Hospital

Following the Monday explosion the building partially collapsed, the Geo TV broadcaster reported.
At least six killed in Attock hospital cylinder blast… pic.twitter.com/W9kIufb5Ym— Zia Ur Rehman Awan (@ziaawan1974) 1 января 2018 г.
More people are feared to be trapped under the debris, according to the media outlet.
Authorities of the Punjab province launched an investigation into the incident. The special commission will visit the site of the blast and present a report identifying persons responsible for the incident within 72 hours.
Gas Explosion In #Attock Hospital Leaves Six Dead #Pakistan #Security https://t.co/c4UPjxbT36 pic.twitter.com/GJVHCyhBVY— RiskMap (@riskmap_) 1 января 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)