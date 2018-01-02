Six Reported Dead, Dozen Injured in Gas Explosion in Pakistan Hospital

At least six people including two children were killed and 12 more injured as a result of a gas cylinder explosion in the District Headquarters Hospital in the northern Pakistani city of Attock, local media reported.

Following the Monday explosion the building partially collapsed, the Geo TV broadcaster reported.

At least six killed in Attock hospital cylinder blast…

More people are feared to be trapped under the debris, according to the media outlet.

Authorities of the Punjab province launched an investigation into the incident. The special commission will visit the site of the blast and present a report identifying persons responsible for the incident within 72 hours.