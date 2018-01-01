India's Unique Comeback After Shoes of Inmate's Wife Snatched by Pakistan

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Thousands of Indians have joined a unique protest started by ruling political party leader Tejinder Bagga, who lashed out at Pakistan for "insulting" the wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian prisoner on death row in Pakistan. Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife was asked to remove her shoes for security reasons. To her surprise, the shoes were not returned to her, even after she finished the meeting with her husband in Islamabad. Tejinder Bagga and his supporters have been sending shoes to the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi for getting them delivered as "gifts to Islamabad."
Tejinder Bagga, who ordered a pair of flip-flops for $3.4 to be delivered to Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi shared a screenshot of the receipt.
— Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 29, 2017
Many Nationalists Joined the campaign & Sending Jutte Chappal to Pakistan. Everyone join & tweet your order with hashtag#JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/XL0xcXazhM— Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 29, 2017
I did it with Cash on delivery option @TajinderBagga #JutaBhejoPakistan#JutachorPakistan pic.twitter.com/co2raMPC2H— Bigg Boss 11 (@BB11Winner) December 29, 2017
@TajinderBaggaji II have sent 11 size chappal to them so that it hits hard #JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/B482sG3vbu— Lali (@LaliGanguli) December 29, 2017
Around 500 pairs of shoes have already been reportedly delivered online to Pakistani High Commission while there were many who tweeted of the refusal of delivery by Pakistani High Commission.
@TajinderBagga bhai @pid_gov Pakistan embassy refuse my delivery. #JutaBhejoPakistan cowards pic.twitter.com/gQ4AbaHgkI— Delhi da Harvey Spectre (@avi154) December 31, 2017
Pakistan, on its part, has maintained that the shoes had been seized as some suspicious metallic substance was found in them.
"There was something in the shoe. It is being investigated. We gave her a pair of replacement shoes. All her jewelry etc were returned after the meeting," Dr. Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson, Pakistan's Foreign Office said.
