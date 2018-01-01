Register
21:11 GMT +301 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017 photo, an employee places a poster of a Bollywood film in the dump room of Regal Theater in New Delhi, India

    India, Israel Use Soft Power of Cinema to Cement Collaboration

    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The dubbed version of the Israeli tele-series 'Hatufim' recently debuted on Indian television under the title 'POW-Badhi Yuddh Ke' on India's Star Plus channel. The experiment has been successful, the Indian audience responded warmly. India’s first film shot in Israel is also expected to hit the screens in 2018.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Buoyed by the recent surge in India-Israel collaboration in new fields other than defense and agriculture, filmmakers rom both the countries are looking at collaborating in co-productions.

    A group of India filmmakers was recently in Israel to explore and learn more about the opportunities India-Israel cooperation might yield in film-making. The delegation included renowned filmmakers and television producers.

    "The India — Israel film collaboration will benefit both countries. Israel has perfect locations for shooting Bollywood films. Israel has landscape, climate and a thriving nightlife that Bollywood producers want. I am very much impressed by the attitude of both the people and government of Israel," renowned Indian filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who was part of the delegation to Israel, told Sputnik.

    Ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to India later this month, the two countries are working on co-production agreements between their two respective film industries. The governments of both countries plan to sponsor collaborative work.  

    The Bollywood delegation visited Israel at the behest of the Israel Film and Television Producers Association.

    The Moon
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    India, Israel Among Five Teams Fighting For First Private Moon Landing
    "The members of the delegation were wowed by the variety of scenery in Israel and how, during a two-hour journey, they went from a desert to the lush green coastal region," Temi Ben Chaim, local coordinator for the Indian delegation was quoted as saying by the Israeli media.

    The team of an upcoming Bollywood movie, ‘Drive', featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput has already completed shooting in different parts of Israel. This was the first mainstream Indian movie to be shot in Israeli locations. Channel 2 TV reported that the shooting was partly funded by the Israeli government.

    READ MORE: India Hopes to Sort Out Stuck AWACS Deal During Israeli PM's Upcoming Visit

    Analysts in India are also upbeat about the coming together of the two countries in film-making and say that it would be a win-win situation for both.

    Oil derricks
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    India's Oil Gamble With Israel to Upset Ties With Iran, Arab World - Analysts
    "Shooting of Indian films in West Asia was mostly limited to Dubai till now. Addition of a new location will add to the freshness and creativity of Indian cinema. In return, the Israeli film industry will have a lot to learn from the prolific Indian film industry which spans into multiple languages. The youngsters in the two countries will specifically benefit from this exchange and undoubtedly if pursued further, this can be a major money spinner for the entertainment industry in Asia," Film academician and Bollywood market observer Naresh Sharma told Sputnik.

    While exporting its films to Israel, co-productions to appeal to a new segment of the audience would be another feather in the cap of Bollywood, India's film industry. The Israeli film industry is also looking at increasing its appeal beyond its borders.

    "Indian filmmakers will benefit from incentives given in the shoot and production while in turn, the Israeli government could see a surge in Indian tourists to the locations because Bollywood rules Indian mindset and inspires every walk of our lives," Naresh Sharma added.

    Related:

    Bollywood Flick Gives a Hand to Modi's Drive to Make India Open Defecation Free
    Bollywood Star Pulled From India's Tourism Campaign After Panama Leaks
    Indian Illustrator Celebrates Strong Female Characters in Movies
    Tags:
    people power, Bollywood, culture, Benjamin Netanyahu, Narendra Modi, India, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clock Strikes Midnight: New Year Celebrations Around the World
    The Clock Strikes Midnight: New Year Celebrations Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok