At Least 15 Reportedly Killed in Afghan Funeral Blast (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion hit a funeral ceremony in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad leaving at least 15 people killed and 13 more injured, local media reported.

A spokesman for the regional governor Ataullah Khogyani said that the blast was staged by a suicide attacker, the 1TV News broadcaster reported. A suicide bomber has reportedly detonated an explosive vest during a funeral ceremony for an ex-governor of Haska Mina district in the south of eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

According to the Pahjwok news agency, the incident took place at 14:00 local time (09:30 GMT) at the Muqam Khan cemetery. Initially, local governor’s office reported that 12 people were killed.

WARNING: The following photos are graphic and can offend sensibilities

#Break At least six people were killed & 10 others in an explosion in a funeral ceremony outside Jalal Abad of #Nengarhar in east of #Afghanistan@pajhwok pic.twitter.com/y6A1advgyI — Global News (@GlobalZarfati) 31 декабря 2017 г.

​Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Daesh terrorist group, both banned in Russia. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.