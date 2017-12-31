Six People Die as Result of Single-Engined Plane Crash in Australia - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A single-engined DHC-2 Beaver plane crashed on Sunday into the Jerusalem Bay near the eastern Australian town of Cowan leaving six people dead, local media reported.

The incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m. local time (04:15 GMT) when the plane with five passengers headed from the Cottage Point Inn Restaurant to the Rose Bay suburb of Sydney, the ABC broadcaster reported.

Debris of the plane and an oil slick have been found on the water surface.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has launched an investigation into the incident.

