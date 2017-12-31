Register
    A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launched is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017

    Japan Reportedly Mulls Over Four Possible Scenarios of War on Korean Peninsula

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Tokyo does not exclude a military conflict between the DPRK and South Korea as well as Washington's preemptive strike on Pyongyang, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency.

    The Japanese government is considering prospects for a full-fledged war on the Korean Peninsula, a topic that is being discussed within the framework of Japan's National Security Council and the participation of the country's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Kyodo news agency reported.

    Tokyo is expected to discuss the actions due to be taken by the Japan Self-Defense Forces in the event of an aggravation of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

    According to Kyodo, Japan will have the right to use the collective security mechanism and get military support from the US in case of a possible war in the region.

    People fill the square of the main railway station to watch a televised news broadcast of the test-fire of an inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-12, Wednesday, August 30, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea
    © AP Photo/ Kim Kwang Hyon
    People fill the square of the main railway station to watch a televised news broadcast of the test-fire of an inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-12, Wednesday, August 30, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea

    In addition, Kyodo reports, the Japanese government is pondering four possible scenarios for launching military operations on the Korean Peninsula.

    These include hostilities between the armed forces of the DPRK and South Korea, the US' preemptive strike on North Korea, South Korean forces' invasion in the DPRK and Pyongyang's missile strike on Japan.

    Over the past year, the situation on the Korean Peninsula has sharply deteriorated, with North Korea carrying out a spate of missile launches and conducting a nuclear test in early September.

    READ MORE: Established Fact': Pyongyang Warns of Looming War on Korean Peninsula

    The DPRK's actions caused harsh criticism from the global community, which is seeking to put pressure on Pyongyang through international sanctions.

    While North Korea slammed recent UN sanctions as "an act of war", the US said that it does rule out the possibility of a military solution to the issue.

    READ MORE: No Side to Benefit From Nuclear War on Korean Peninsula — Beijing

    Earlier, Russia and China suggested that the DPRK should declare a moratorium on nuclear tests and missile launches, also urging South Korea and the US to refrain from carrying out joint drills to stabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula. Washington said "no" to this initiative.

