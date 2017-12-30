Register
22:02 GMT +330 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols along a fence at the India-Pakistan border in R.S Pora, southwest of Jammu, on October 3, 2016

    Forces on Alert as India Gears Up to Weed Out 2 Mln Bangladeshi Muslims

    © AFP 2017/ TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 22

    India’s northeastern state of Assam is releasing a draft citizens' list on January 1. The state is home to at least two million Bangladeshi immigrants. While India plans to award citizenship to illegal immigrants of other religious backgrounds, Bangladeshi Muslims would have to go back.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's northeastern state of Assam is donning the look of a fortress, a day before the release of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Apart from the local security apparatus, approximately 60,000 troops of the central paramilitary force have been deployed at every nook and corner of sensitive areas in anticipation of tensions that could flare up with the announcement of the list that is basically aimed at weeding out the thousands of Bangladeshi immigrants who have illegally settled in that part of India over the last five decades.

    An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier stands guard at the border outpost at Lathitilla near the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district of Assam, India. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Anupam Nath
    India-Bangladesh Border in Assam Goes High Tech to Curb Illegal Migration
    The citizens' list is based on the census conducted in the state for the first time after the census of 1951. Those who do not figure in the list (Bangladeshi migrants, mostly Muslims) will have to leave the country.

    The draft NRC list will be available to the public from January 1, 8 am (Indian Standard Time) online at several government websites.

    ​"For keeping the situation under control, additional 85 companies of central security forces have arrived in the state in two batches," Mukesh Sahay, Director General of Police, Assam told the media.

    Sahay said the Indian Army has also been put on alert as their services would be required in case the situation goes out of control.

    The NRC has enlisted only those persons who have submitted documentary proof that their families have been residing in India since at least March 24, 1971. The Assam Police have already registered 147 cases of submission of forged or misleading documents. However, those left out in the draft NRC would be given time to gather the required documents. No specific date has been fixed for finishing the verification process of such applications or documents for updating the NRC.

    "The verification of supporting documents submitted by NRC applicants, both within and outside Assam, is under progress," Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, India's Minister of State for Home Affairs said on Friday in Parliament.

    ​Weeding out illegal immigrants in order to save job opportunities and resources for the local population was one of the election promises of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). 

    "They must go back, they are robbing the youths of India of their livelihood," Narendra Modi had said in a rally ahead of the 2014 general elections. 

    According to an estimate, there are currently two million Muslims in Assam who trace their roots to Bangladesh. The NRC has triggered a conspicuous fear among not only the illegal immigrants but also those Indian citizens who have no documentary proof to show their forefathers belonged to the country. At least a dozen people in Goalpara, Sonitpur, Silchar districts have committed suicide in the last one month due to fear of being thrown out of India.

    "We are living here for generations but today we are finding it difficult to provide documents to support our claims that we are Indians," Abdul Rahman, a resident of Cachar district where Muslims make up for 37.7% of the total population told to Sputnik.

    "We are four in the family. We have been running from pillar to post in order to secure documentary proof of our residence. But since my father is an illiterate laborer, he did not possess any such papers. We are having sleepless nights," Rahman added.

    In this photograph taken on April 28, 2016, Shaista Ali, 26, at her house in Bhopal. Only three words were scrawled on the letter from her husband and posted to her parent's home in central India, but they were enough to shatter Sadaf Mehmood's life. Using an ancient and controversial Islamic practice, Mehmood's husband wrote talaq, talaq, talaq or I divorce you three times in Arabic, instantly ending his marriage of five years
    © AFP 2017/ MONEY SHARMA
    India Moves to Ban Instant Divorce and Polygamy Among Muslims
    However, the Indian government is yet to finalize the manner in which it would respond to cases where a person, irrespective of his religion, is identified as an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh but is not accepted by the Bangladesh Government as a citizen. "This will be dealt with under the provisions of relevant acts applicable at the relevant time," Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, India's Minister of State for Home Affairs said in response to a query in Parliament. 

    Meanwhile, Muslim leaders are blaming the BJP for banking upon fear psychosis among the Muslims in order to secure the majority Hindu votes in the state. But the common Muslim population has a different perspective on the issue.

     "Yes, NRC should be conducted and foreigners must be identified. We are glad as most of our resources are being exploited by illegal immigrants, "Abdul Haq, a resident of Tezpur told Sputnik.

    "At least we will have a document through which one can differentiate between illegal immigrants and the country's own citizens. We are happy," Sultan Alam, another resident of Tezpur, told Sputnik.

    During and after the 1971 India-Pakistan war which led to the creation of Bangladesh, several thousands of Muslims, as well as Hindus from the area (erstwhile East Pakistan; now Bangladesh), crossed over to India to take permanent shelter in Assam. The Hindus may, however, continue to safely stay in India as the Narendra Modi-led government plans to soon introduce a law that intends to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants, especially those from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, who are of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian background. The bill is planned to be passed in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

    Related:

    India Arrests Almost 40 Suspects in December Assam State Attacks: Reports
    India to Deploy 5,000 Troops in Assam Amid Growing Violence in Region
    Separatist Attacks Death Toll in Assam, India Reaches 76: Reports
    Tags:
    Muslim migrants, foreigners, illegal immigration, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok