Facial Masks, You Say? China Police Bust Lady Making Meth Via Popular Messenger

If you think people only use instant messaging programs to communicate, you're in for a surprise; in China people have turned to the apps for all sorts of clandestine activity.

A female member of a Chinese drug gang did not think twice before using an online messaging app in order to ask for information on how to make methamphetamine, the South China Morning Post reported.

The newspaper cited a police spokesperson as saying that the woman decided to use QQ, one of the most popular messaging apps in China. The woman's name was not identified.

She was detained during a police raid on her flat in the northern Chinese city of Luliang, where police officers found methamphetamine, heroin, as well as various chemicals and drug-making equipment.

After being arrested, the woman said she was allegedly making facial masks, but by the end of the day, she admitted turning to QQ to clarify exactly how to produce methamphetamine.

The drugs gang, of which the woman was a member, was reportedly involved in using social media to recruit people for making drugs.