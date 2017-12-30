Register
15:51 GMT +330 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Aegis Ashore Weapon System

    Russia to Take Into Account US Missile Defense System Deployment in Japan

    CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Missile Defense Agency / Aegis Ashore
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    470

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will take into account in its military planning the deployment of ballistic missile defense systems (BMD) in Japan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Saturday.

    Earlier in December, Japanese government decided to deploy two Lockheed Martin Aegis Ashore BMD systems to protect its territory from North Korean ballistic missiles.

    "The fact that such systems are appearing next to our eastern borders creates a new situation, which we cannot ignore in our military planning. We again call on Japanese counterparts to think about whether it is in Japan's interests to become another violator of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty [INF Treaty]," Ryabkov said as quoted in a statement on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

    The diplomat noted that Tokyo has long been involved in the US initiative to create an Asian segment of its global BMD system.

    READ MORE: Deployment of US Aegis Systems in Japan Has No Relation to INF Treaty — Tokyo

    Aegis Ashore Weapon System
    CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Missile Defense Agency / Aegis Ashore
    Japan's Defense Ministry Seeks Extra $6.4Mln for Aegis Ashore Systems Deployment
    Ryabkov's comments come after Japan's Foreign Ministry stated on Friday that the INF Treaty does not apply to Tokyo and does not have any relation to the deployment of the US Aegis ballistic missile defense system in Japan, since it is not a signatory country.

    However, the Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that the installation of the US missile defense systems in Japan would, in fact, mean that the United States had violated the INF treaty.

    The treaty, signed in 1987 by the US and the Soviet Union, prohibits the development, deployment and testing of ground-launched ballistic or cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 miles as well as their launchers and support infrastructure. The INF Treaty is not applied to sea-launched missiles.

    Aegis BMD systems, also referred to as Sea-Based Midcourse, are developed by the US in order to provide short to intermediate-range ballistic missile defense, whereas Aegis Ashore is the system's land-based component, which is consequently covered by the INF Treaty.

    A Standard Missile (SM-3) is launched from the Aegis combat system equipped Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) during a Missile Defense Agency ballistic missile flight test
    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Pentagon Awards $32Mln Aegis Destroyer Engineering Services Contract
    Moscow says that Aegis Ashore is also capable of launching offensive ballistic or cruise missiles such as the Tomahawk. However, the US State Department has refuted the accusations, noting that "the system is only capable of launching defensive interceptor missiles, such as the SM-3," according to the department's fact sheet.

    READ MORE: Japan Eyes Record-High Defense Budget for Fiscal Year 2018 — Reports

    Japan' s decision to acquire US Aegis Ashore missile defense installations is prompted by the provocative actions of North Korea. The enhancement of the defense sector has been the new trend in Japan over the last several years because of the heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula being escalated by North Korea's missile tests.

    Related:

    Deployment of US Aegis Systems in Japan Has No Relation to INF Treaty - Tokyo
    Japan Approves Deployment of US Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Systems - Reports
    Pentagon Awards $32Mln Aegis Destroyer Engineering Services Contract
    Lockheed Martin Wins New Contract to Test, Integrate Advanced Aegis System
    Lockheed Martin Wins Over $93Mln to Install AEGIS Defense Systems on Warships
    Tags:
    breach, Aegis Ashore, INF treaty, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, Japan, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (December 23-29)
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok