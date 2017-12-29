Register
01:31 GMT +330 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Passport

    Taiwan Recalls 285, Scraps 200,000 Passports With Image of Dulles Airport

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Heads are rolling in Taiwan after officials were forced to recall an estimated 285 passports and trash 200,000 others after designers included an image of the Washington Dulles Airport, instead of the country's Taoyuan International Airport, on its books.

    Though the misprinted passports were distributed to travelers last week, the mishap wasn't flagged by officials until netizens on the social media platform Weibo highlighted the error Monday, Fox News reported.

    The following day, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed the mistake, issuing a recall and destroying the ones already printed. The contract printer for the passport will have to shell out roughly $2.7 million to pay for the correction, according to the Washington Post.

    Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Su-30 fighter, right, flies along with a H-6K bomber as they take part in a drill.
    © AP Photo/ Shao Jing/Xinhua
    Taiwan Develops 'Asymmetric Warfare Plan' Amid Increased Chinese Drills - Report
    On Wednesday, Agnes Chen, head of Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs, resigned from her post.

    "I apologize to the public for the major oversight and will take full administrative responsibility for the incident," Chen said in a statement. Kung Chung-chen, the representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada, also lost his post over the debacle.

    But the firings aren't over just yet, says Focus Taiwan, a state-run media outlet.

    "The Foreign Ministry is still trying to determine who else should be held responsible for the passport design error, and other heads could roll," the publication noted.

    A statement from the ministry later chalked up the snafu to the designer accidentally copying an online picture of the Virginia airport, believing it was Taoyuan's Terminal One, AFP reported.

    This is the image that was copied:

    File photo of Washington Dulles International Airport
    © Courtesy of JetBlastBWI, via Wikimedia Commons
    File photo of Washington Dulles International Airport

    And this is what Taiwan's airport actually looks like:

    Architecturual Design of Terminal 1 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
    © Courtesy of KCS [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons
    Architecturual Design of Terminal 1 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

    In the meantime, travelers will be given e-passports, which Taiwan first rolled out in 2008. Officials expect to issue the updated passports by the end of January 2018, the Post reported.

    Related:

    China Again Holding Drills Near Disputed Territory of Taiwan
    China Holds Drills Near Taiwan for Second Time in Row - Reports
    Taiwan Sends Aircraft, Ships to 'Monitor and Deal With' Chinese Transport Plane
    China Outraged as US Plans Navy Visits to Taiwan
    Beijing Bombers, Fighter Jets Encircle Taiwan in Drill
    Tags:
    passport, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 23-29)
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok