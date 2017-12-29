Taiwan Recalls 285, Scraps 200,000 Passports With Image of Dulles Airport

Heads are rolling in Taiwan after officials were forced to recall an estimated 285 passports and trash 200,000 others after designers included an image of the Washington Dulles Airport, instead of the country's Taoyuan International Airport, on its books.

Though the misprinted passports were distributed to travelers last week, the mishap wasn't flagged by officials until netizens on the social media platform Weibo highlighted the error Monday, Fox News reported.

The following day, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed the mistake, issuing a recall and destroying the ones already printed. The contract printer for the passport will have to shell out roughly $2.7 million to pay for the correction, according to the Washington Post.

On Wednesday, Agnes Chen, head of Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs, resigned from her post.

"I apologize to the public for the major oversight and will take full administrative responsibility for the incident," Chen said in a statement. Kung Chung-chen, the representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada, also lost his post over the debacle.

But the firings aren't over just yet, says Focus Taiwan, a state-run media outlet.

"The Foreign Ministry is still trying to determine who else should be held responsible for the passport design error, and other heads could roll," the publication noted.

A statement from the ministry later chalked up the snafu to the designer accidentally copying an online picture of the Virginia airport, believing it was Taoyuan's Terminal One, AFP reported.

This is the image that was copied:

© Courtesy of JetBlastBWI, via Wikimedia Commons File photo of Washington Dulles International Airport

And this is what Taiwan's airport actually looks like:

© Courtesy of KCS [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons Architecturual Design of Terminal 1 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

In the meantime, travelers will be given e-passports, which Taiwan first rolled out in 2008. Officials expect to issue the updated passports by the end of January 2018, the Post reported.