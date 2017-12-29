Register
21:23 GMT +329 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    RIM-161 SM-3

    Deployment of US Aegis Systems in Japan Has No Relation to INF Treaty - Tokyo

    © Photo: Wikipedia.org
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 05

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), signed by the Soviet Union and the United States, does not apply to Japan and does not have any relation to the deployment of the US Aegis ballistic missile defense system on Japanese territory, Japan's Foreign Ministry told Sputnik Friday.

    On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the installation of the US missile defense systems in Japan would, in fact, mean that the United States had violated the treaty with the assistance of Japan.

    READ MORE: US Allegations of Russia Violating INF Treaty Absolutely Unfounded – Moscow

    A soldier from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force helps to prepare surface-to-ship missile launchers at Camp Naha in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture (File)
    © AFP 2017/ TORU YAMANAKA
    Japan Installing Missile Base 200 Miles From Chinese Coast
    "The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was signed in 1987 and came into force in 1988 and was concluded between two states, the United States and the Soviet Union. Its operation applies to only two signatory countries, the United States and Russia, Japan has no obligations under the INF Treaty. The Aegis ground ballistic missile defense system is purchased and managed by Japan… We believe that its acquisition has no relation to the INF Treaty," the statement said.

    On December 19, the Japanese government announced its decision to deploy the Aegis Ashore systems on the country's territory in order to protect it and Japanese citizens from the threat posed by a potential missile attack by North Korea. Tokyo plans to install the missile defense units in the prefectures of Akita and Yamaguchi. The units are expected to start the operation by 2023.

    Related:

    THAAnks But No: Japan Favoring Aegis Missile Defense System Over THAAD
    Japan to Deploy Aegis Ashore Amid Increased North Korean Threat
    Tags:
    Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, Maria Zakharova, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok