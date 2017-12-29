WATCH: 'A Slap for a Slap' Moment Between Indian Politician and Cop

A viral video of an Indian politician slapping a policewoman and getting slapped back in return has become a new hit with amused netizens sharing the video on various web platforms and making some side-splitting comments.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Asha Kumari, the leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) and member of Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly was reportedly attempting to enter into the venue of a meeting chaired by party president Rahul Gandhi. After being stopped by the cop guarding the venue, Kumari slapped her. In return, the woman police officer planted her palm on Kumari's face.

#WATCH Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back. She was being allegedly denied entry by Police in Rahul Gandhi's review meeting (amateur video) pic.twitter.com/puvMRnHKss — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

A hilarious tweet read Kumari was perhaps the first INC leader to carry her party symbol on her face (palm being the party symbol of the INC).

Congress MLA Asha Kumari became the first congress leader to carry the party symbol on her face! 😂😂😂



RETWEET if you're happy!😍 — Sara Ali Khan (@WhoSaraAliKhan) December 29, 2017 Congress MLA Asha Kumari slaps a woman constable and gets slapped back and after that Asha slapped constable again. So Asha managed to slap 2 times & Constable only 1 time. It is a Moral Victory of Congress. Asha is also happy that she got a tight congress symbol on her face. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) December 29, 2017​

Later, Asha Kumari apologized for her misconduct after she was extensively trolled on Facebook and Twitter.

She(woman constable) abused me and pushed me, she should have shown restrain, I am her mother's age, but yes I agree I should not have lost my temper. I apologize: Asha Kumari,Congress pic.twitter.com/cawhktpL5i — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

Meanwhile, the policewoman was praised for not bowing before an unruly politician.