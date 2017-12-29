WATCH: 'A Slap for a Slap' Moment Between Indian Politician and Cop

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Asha Kumari, the leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) and member of Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly was reportedly attempting to enter into the venue of a meeting chaired by party president Rahul Gandhi. After being stopped by the cop guarding the venue, Kumari slapped her. In return, the woman police officer planted her palm on Kumari's face.
#WATCH Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back. She was being allegedly denied entry by Police in Rahul Gandhi's review meeting (amateur video) pic.twitter.com/puvMRnHKss— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017
A hilarious tweet read Kumari was perhaps the first INC leader to carry her party symbol on her face (palm being the party symbol of the INC).
Congress MLA Asha Kumari became the first congress leader to carry the party symbol on her face! 😂😂😂
RETWEET if you're happy!😍
— Sara Ali Khan (@WhoSaraAliKhan) December 29, 2017
Congress MLA Asha Kumari slaps a woman constable and gets slapped back and after that Asha slapped constable again. So Asha managed to slap 2 times & Constable only 1 time. It is a Moral Victory of Congress. Asha is also happy that she got a tight congress symbol on her face.— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) December 29, 2017
Later, Asha Kumari apologized for her misconduct after she was extensively trolled on Facebook and Twitter.
She(woman constable) abused me and pushed me, she should have shown restrain, I am her mother's age, but yes I agree I should not have lost my temper. I apologize: Asha Kumari,Congress pic.twitter.com/cawhktpL5i— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017
Meanwhile, the policewoman was praised for not bowing before an unruly politician.
"Congress MLA Asha Kumari" —
Slaps woman police constable and got it back from her……A WONDERFUL BIG SLAP…..
I AM PROUD OF THE WOMAN CONSTABLE IN HIMACHAL PRADESH.
BRAVE WOMAN OF INDIA.
MADAM, WHOLE OF HINDUSTAN SALUTES YOU……..
— Vivek.FCA (@kvivek_anandan) December 29, 2017
Congress MLA Asha Kumari should have known assaulting government servant on duty punishable offence. Well done constable for hitting back the arrogant leader. Hope leaders learn virtues of modesty & humility. We live in democracy in which all are equal & leaders aren’t above law— Rakesh Chadha (@chadharakeshk) December 29, 2017
"Congress MLA Asha Kumari"Congress MLA Asha Kumari slapped woman constable follows the 3rd law of Newton"every action has an equal and opposite reaction " slapped back to her. 🙌🙌😂— Ak (@AMANKAJLENF) December 29, 2017
"Shashakt Police'Khatam Congress" 😂😂😂
