Register
17:17 GMT +329 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017

    Dubai-Based Firm Launches India’s First Bitcoin Trading App

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier/Illustration
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The app will use a four-digit personal identification number (PIN) to buy, sell, store and spend bitcoins via a mobile number. It would authorize users to make a range of transactions, including payments, remittances, business-business commerce, supply chain finance, asset management and trading.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Dubai-based firm Pluto Exchange has launched India's first mobile-based trading application for virtual currency. The app will provide opportunities to trade in cryptocurrencies using a mobile number.

    "The Pluto Exchange mobile app offers a solution to the coordination problem between payment processors, financial gateways, and banks," Bharat Verma, founder of Pluto Exchange said in a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.

    Mobile application for bitcoin operations
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Indian Central Bank Floating Idea of Local Cryptocurrency
    The company claims that it is unique in nature as other apps available in the market do transactions using Bitcoin addresses, which are long and prone to error while copying. "Pluto Exchange will change this scenario by enabling transactions using mobile numbers only, which are just 10 digits," Verma said.

    READ MORE: Bitcoin Introduces to the World a 'Technology as Revolutionary as the Internet'

    Presently, the Indian government and regulators do not authorize any exchange to trade in virtual currencies and have also warned people against making investments in such highly volatile currencies. The Supreme Court of India on November 13 had sought a response of the Indian government and its various agencies including, Securities Exchange Board of India, Income Tax Department, the Reserve Bank of India and the Enforcement Directorate to clear their view on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies regulation.

    Bitcoin
    © Flickr/ Antana
    First Major Tax Raid on Bitcoin Exchanges Underway Across India
    Sources told Sputnik that the Indian government may announce a regulatory framework in the Budget of 2018-19 which will be presented in the Parliament in February next year. The regulatory framework will be based on the recommendations of an experts committee constituted by the government earlier this year. The proposed framework aims to bridge the loopholes in the existing laws. The framework will define the digital currency and will make it clear for the taxman whether it would be classified as the currency, capital assets or intangible assets. In India, there are at least 15 bitcoin exchange forums, with the majority being set up over the past two years.

    Related:

    India’s Cash Crunch Sends Bitcoin Soaring Towards New High
    Indian Tax Authorities Probe 500K Bitcoin Traders for Alleged Tax Evasion
    Bitcoin Introduces to the World a 'Technology as Revolutionary as the Internet'
    Tags:
    cryptocurrencies, App, Bitcoin, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India, Dubai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Air-Defense-Phobia
    Air Defense Phobia
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok