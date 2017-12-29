Dubai-Based Firm Launches India’s First Bitcoin Trading App

The app will use a four-digit personal identification number (PIN) to buy, sell, store and spend bitcoins via a mobile number. It would authorize users to make a range of transactions, including payments, remittances, business-business commerce, supply chain finance, asset management and trading.
New Delhi (Sputnik) — Dubai-based firm Pluto Exchange has launched India's first mobile-based trading application for virtual currency. The app will provide opportunities to trade in cryptocurrencies using a mobile number.
"The Pluto Exchange mobile app offers a solution to the coordination problem between payment processors, financial gateways, and banks," Bharat Verma, founder of Pluto Exchange said in a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.
The company claims that it is unique in nature as other apps available in the market do transactions using Bitcoin addresses, which are long and prone to error while copying. "Pluto Exchange will change this scenario by enabling transactions using mobile numbers only, which are just 10 digits," Verma said.
Presently, the Indian government and regulators do not authorize any exchange to trade in virtual currencies and have also warned people against making investments in such highly volatile currencies. The Supreme Court of India on November 13 had sought a response of the Indian government and its various agencies including, Securities Exchange Board of India, Income Tax Department, the Reserve Bank of India and the Enforcement Directorate to clear their view on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies regulation.
Sources told Sputnik that the Indian government may announce a regulatory framework in the Budget of 2018-19 which will be presented in the Parliament in February next year. The regulatory framework will be based on the recommendations of an experts committee constituted by the government earlier this year. The proposed framework aims to bridge the loopholes in the existing laws. The framework will define the digital currency and will make it clear for the taxman whether it would be classified as the currency, capital assets or intangible assets. In India, there are at least 15 bitcoin exchange forums, with the majority being set up over the past two years.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)