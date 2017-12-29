Register
08:02 GMT +329 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A Scottish Fold cat at the 2017 Royal Canin Grand Prix international show in Moscow

    Cat Sniffing? Virtual Cat Phenomenon Sweeping China's Youth

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Many young people in China are finding companions online, but that doesn't mean they're human. Or real.

    Raising virtual cats is a burgeoning part of China's growing pet industry that heavily focuses on China's "empty nest youth" — or unmarried people living alone in China's major cities, China Youth Daily reported.

    The online phenomenon, also known as "cloud cats," began with cat owners sharing photos and videos of their pets on social media only to amass huge followings.

    Sina Weibo account "huiyizhuanyongxiaomajia," which posts videos and photos of a small British shorthair, has more than 30 million followers.

    Most fans identify as "cat sniffers" — or people who obsessively check in multiple times a day on social media cats they have come to see as their own.

    "As a veteran cat sniffer, if I don't get my daily fix I feel absolutely terrible. I probably have a serious addiction," writes one cloud cat "owner" on Zhihu, China's version of Quora.

    Cloud cat popularity has since spilled over into cat sim apps and video games. One such app has reported $7.9 million in virtual cats sales, according to official data.

    Empty nest youth make up a large portion of these users, industry data shows.

    Working in China's major cities far from family, many find companionship in pets, both virtual and real.

    According to a 2016 pet industry white paper, around 73 percent of the surveyed 6 million owners of pet owners are between 18 and 39 years old. More than 70 percent of them are women.

    This contrasts with other nations, such as Japan, where the majority of cat owners are elderly. 

    Chinese Breeds Tigers
    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    Tiger-Addict! Feline Fan Keeps More Than 60 Wild Cats at Chinese Farm

    Single person households are also on the rise in China. According to a 2015 census, they made up 12.45 percent of the population, up from 8.3 percent from 2000, reported Xinhua News Agency.

    There are currently 20 million people living alone between the ages of 20 and 39, reported Xinhua.

    This story was originally published in the Global Times. 

    Related:

    New Trend on Chinese Social Media: Pets 'Camouflaged' as Soda Bottles (PHOTOS)
    Social Media Becomes New China's Obsession
    China's Social Media Use Soars for 2017
    Sputnik China Most Popular Foreign Media in Chinese Social Networks
    Chinese Social Media Require Real-Name Registration Following Cyber Law
    Tags:
    social media, virtual, cats, pets, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok