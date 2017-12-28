Register
    Indian and Israeli scientists are conducting series of tests of their joint venture Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) from a defense base in eastern India

    Shooting Star: India’s New Missile Interceptor a ‘Grand Success’ in Latest Test

    India has successfully test-fired their indigenously developed Advanced Air Defense (AAD) supersonic interceptor missile, meant to destroy incoming low-altitude ballistic missiles. The missile’s success is the latest in India’s long-standing mission to build an effective missile defense system.

    On Thursday, the AAD shot a Prithvi short-range ballistic missile out of the sky, reportedly demonstrating its capability to change its trajectory in mid-air.

    "It was a direct hit and grand success," anonymous defense sources told the Hindustan Times. "Today's test was conducted to validate various parameters of the interceptor in flight mode and it was all success."

    Indian national flag
    © AP Photo/ Mahesh Kumar A
    India’s Homegrown Anti-Aircraft QRSAM Enters Final Trials

    The missile is 24.6 feet long and is equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation system. It is a single-stage, solid fuel, rocket-propelled guided missile that can track its target independently.

    "The mission was brilliant as the interceptor missile achieved a direct hit, paving the way for its early deployment in the armed forces," a defense official said in a statement, adding that all of the internal systems "performed excellently."

    This was the third successful supersonic interceptor test conducted by India in 2017. The previous tests took place in February and March — but the AAD itself has not been tested since May 2016.

    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard at hilltop post at a forward area on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Anjum Naveed)
    ‘Space for Peace Shrinks’: Indian Army Kills Three Pakistani Soldiers in Kashmir

    The new series of tests are part of New Delhi's attempts to build a multi-layer Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) system. India has been working since 1999 to develop a two-tiered defense system to shoot down ballistic missiles aimed at their country.

    The first tier is meant to intercept exo-atmospheric ballistic missiles about 30 to 90 miles above the Earth's surface; the AAD comprises the second tier of low-flying ballistic missiles. India's BMD system is not meant to be able to intercept long-range ballistic missiles, both because that's an infamously difficult task and because India's main security challenges come from its immediate neighbors China and Pakistan, both of which are also nuclear powers.

    The summer of 1999 saw one of the bloodiest conflicts between India and their rival Pakistan: the Kargil War. The conflict, a clash over the disputed Kargil district in Jammu & Kashmir, led to thousands of deaths. India retained control of Kargil, but relations with Pakistan hit new lows. Border skirmishes between the two nations have been a regular occurrence since the Kargil War, often with lethal consequences.

    An Indian Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) 'Tejas' flies during an 'Initial Operational Clearance' procedure before induction into The Indian Air Force (IAF) at Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd. (HAL) airport in Bangalore on January 10, 2011
    © AFP 2017/ STRDEL
    India Launches $8 Billion Program to Make Its Own Fighter Jet

    Around the same time, Pakistan and China began to modernize their own ballistic missile arsenals. In 2007, India announced plans to develop an equivalent to the US' failed "Star Wars" program of the 1980s to block nuclear missile launches from neighboring Pakistan.

    Relations with China have also soured as the nations, both rising economic and military powers, have butted heads for dominance in the region. Relations hit a nadir in the summer of 2017 as Chinese and Indian troops faced off for 10 weeks in the Doklam Plateau.

    Only four countries in the world have developed proven BMD systems: China, Israel, Russia and the US.

