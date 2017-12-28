Register
11:29 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Broken representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency, placed on a monitor that displays stock graph and binary codes, are seen in this illustration picture, December 21, 2017

    'Abnormal Situation': South Korea Reins in Cryptocurrency Trading

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Virtual coins cannot play a role as actual currency and could result in high losses due to their excessive volatility, the South Korean government has warned.

    On Thursday, the South Korean government announced additional measures to curb speculation in virtual currencies and ban the use of anonymous virtual accounts in cryptocurrency transactions, Yonhap news agency reported.

    The government "can't let this abnormal situation of speculation go on any longer," Hong Nam-ki, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said when emerging from a meeting of deputy Cabinet ministers convened to discuss the matter.

    Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins placed on Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration picture, November 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Bitcoin Futures Skyrocket as Cryptocurrency Hits First Major Exchange
    He added that only real-name bank accounts would be allowed for deposits and withdrawals and no additional virtual accounts would be issued for cryptocurrency exchanges.

    Hong also said that cryptocurrency exchanges could be outlawed altogether.

    With speculation in cryptocurrencies going through the roof, the government has warned that since virtual coins are not considered legal tender guaranteed by the central bank, their rate is highly unstable and could cause significant losses to their owners.

    Cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ethereum, have become increasingly popular worldwide, especially in South Korea where an estimated 1 million people have already invested in digital money.

    When asked in a recent poll about the reasons behind their investment in virtual currencies, 54.2 percent of people said that it was the fastest way of making money, while 47.8 percent said it was easy to invest a small amount of money in virtual currencies, bitcoin.com wrote.

    READ MORE: Cryptocurrency Crisis: User Error Freezes $280 Million of Virtual Money Ethereum

    The surging bitcoin price has been attracting newcomers, from college students checking prices between classes to grandparents playing the market at home. And they are willing to pay a premium of between 15 percent and 25 percent over global prices in hopes that the bitcoin rally will continue.

    Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has seen its value jump more than 19-fold this year alone.

    Related:

    Bitcoin on the Rise After Pre-Christmas Crisis
    Japan's Biggest Bank to Introduce Safety Net for Bitcoin Investors
    Bitcoin's True Value is Nothing, Morgan Stanley Warns
    Tags:
    curbs, speculation, cryptocurrency, trading, South Korean government, Hong Nam-ki, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok