23:09 GMT +327 December 2017
    Two excavators are pictured at a construction site on Taiping island in the Spratly chain in the South China Sea on March 23, 2016

    Beijing Plans Floating Nuclear Power Plant in Disputed South China Sea

    Asia & Pacific
    Beijing’s efforts to assert territorial claims in the heavily disputed South China Sea via land reclamation and artificial island construction are “moving ahead steadily,” state media reported Tuesday, also revealing the latest project envisioned for the waterway: a floating nuclear power plant.

    The nuclear power plant will primarily provide power for people living in Sansha city, according to the People's Daily, a newspaper operated by the Communist Party of China. Sansha administers territories throughout the Spratly Islands, the Paracel Islands, and the Scarborough Shoal and sits on Woody Island in the Paracel chain — territories also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan.

    Jia Yueting, co-founder and head of Le Holdings Co Ltd, also known as LeEco and formerly as LeTV, poses for a photo in front of a logo of his company after a Reuters interview at LeEco headquarters in Beijing, China April 22, 2016
    Debt-Mired Chinese 'Musk' Ordered Back to China

    The Chinese outlet reports that "to improve the livelihood and work conditions of people living on the islands, and strengthen the necessary military defense of the South China Sea within China's sovereignty, China has rationally expanded the area of its islands and reefs."

    The resource-rich and strategically important South China Sea is vital because of the $4 to $5 trillion worth of goods that travel through it each year, not to mention its potential mineral riches. Areas of the marine bonanza are claimed by multiple sovereign states, including Brunei, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

    Although Sansha's new power plant is a piece of civil infrastructure, China has been hard at work on military structures in the region as well, which has neighboring countries as well as global adversaries watching worriedly.

    China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016
    S China Sea: 'Arena for Strategic Competition Between China and US' - Professor

    Jay Batongbacal, writer for the Asia Maritime Initiative and professor at the University of the Philippines College of Law, told Sputnik News on Monday, "with China's innovations and establishment of these artificial islands and the kinds of facilities that they are installing, the United States feels threatened already by this because this time weapons are being installed there."

    Beijing's construction of military-grade infrastructure on the islands in the South China Sea is "nothing that [has] ever been seen before in this area in the past years."

    The People's Daily report noted that the new super-dredger Tianjing will contribute to further reclamation and island construction projects along with other "magical island-building machines." Beijing unveiled its first super-dredger in early November. The 460-foot Tian Kun Hao can pick up more than 212,000 cubic feet of sediment from the ocean floor per hour.

    Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan
    China to Place 24/7 Orbital Surveillance Network Over Disputed South China Sea

    "The area of the South China Sea's islands and reefs will expand a step further" entering 2018, according to the People's Daily.

    The AMTI, an initiative under the Center for Strategic and International Studies, reported in December that China had built more than 290,000 square meters of new facilities just in 2017, including weapons depots, radar and sensor systems, and missile shelters.

