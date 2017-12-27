Register
04:41 GMT +327 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Ransomware attacks global IT systems

    Put Up or Shut Up: North Korea UN Envoy Demands US Prove WannaCry Claims

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    380

    Fed up with allegations by US Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, the North Korean ambassador to the United Nations called on Washington late Monday to reveal evidence showing that Pyongyang was behind the WannaCry ransomware attack, as it claims.

    Ambassador Pak Song II, speaking to AP in a phone interview, told the outlet that Bossert's statement, which was published in the Wall Street Journal last Monday, was simply an an effort by the US to further create an "extremely confrontational atmosphere."

    "If they are so sure, show us the evidence," Pak said.

    Bossert's op-ed claims that "the attack was widespread and cost billions, and North Korea is directly responsible."

    "We do not make this allegation lightly. It is based on evidence," Bossert wrote. "The United Kingdom attributes the attack to North Korea, and Microsoft traced the attack to cyber affiliates of the North Korean government."

    Sample of billions of Anthrax bacteria
    © AP Photo/ Victor R. Caivano
    North Korean Defector Has Anthrax Antibodies in Bloodstream - Report

    In the days after the op-ed was released, Pyongyang fired back at the US and asserted that it had "nothing to do" with the attack and that the claims were simply "absurd."

    Pak isn't the only one voice skepticism about the 42-year-old adviser's allegations.

    Speaking with Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on December 19, the day after the op-ed was published, Daniel Sankey, a financial policy analyst, told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that the claims are dubious.

    "I'm a little suspicious myself," Sankey said. "The drums of war have been beaten against [North Korea] for some time now and it's very convenient that now this severe cyberattack is being laid against the doors of North Korea."

    "I am a little skeptical because a big part of the virus was extorting various users to send bitcoin in exchange for access to their files again. In the end, they stole about $55,000 in bitcoin and that's not enough money for North Korea to trouble itself with," the analyst added.

    The WannaCry ransomware attack took place in May and infected hundreds of thousands of computers globally, even crippling parts of the UK's National Health Service.

    Related:

    New Dawn? Seoul Claims North Korea Might Negotiate with US in 2018
    Chinese Military Denies Setting Up Hotline on North Korea With US - Reports
    China Halts Oil Products' Exports to North Korea Amid New UN Sanctions - Report
    Kremlin: Russia Ready to Be Mediator Between US, North Korea if Parties Want it
    North Korea Has Created New Satellite - Reports
    Tags:
    WannaCry, ransomware, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    Crazy Chasers
    Teapot Tempest
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok