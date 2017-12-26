China Halts Oil Products' Exports to North Korea Amid New UN Sanctions - Report

Last week, the UN Security Council unanimously voted in favor of the resolution to introduce new sanctions against North Korea for its continuing ballistic missile tests.

China exported no oil, gasoline, jet fuel and diesel to North Korea in November and imported no iron ore, coal or lead from the country, Reuters reported citing data released by the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

The same data shows that China's exports of corn to North Korea decreased by 82 percent, comparing to a year earlier, while rice exports plunged 64 percent.

READ MORE: China Calls for Restraint Following Adoption of UNSC Resolution on North Korea

At the same time, Chinese exports of liquefied petroleum gas that is often used for cooking, rose by 58 percent from a year earlier to 99 tons, while exports of ethanol, which can be turned into a biofuel, rose by 82 percent to 3,428 cubic meters.

According Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying who has been asked to comment on the oil exports, "As a principle, China has consistently fully, correctly, conscientiously and strictly enforced relevant UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea. We have already established a set of effective operating mechanisms and methods."

Earlier this year, China banned coal imports from North Korea, yielding to Donald Trump's calls to increase economic pressure on the DPRK as the country is Pyongyang's biggest trade partner.

READ MORE: China Urges All Sides in N Korean Crisis to Act Responsively After Sanctions

China-North Korea trade slumped this year amid several rounds of sanctions imposed by the United Nations in response to Pyongyang's multiple missile and nuclear tests.

© REUTERS/ Joseph Campbell China Bans Establishment and Expansion of North Korean Businesses

The latest UN sanctions were introduced last week in response to North Korea's recent missile launch, limiting North Korea's oil dealings to 4 billion barrels per year and making oil product exporters working with the country to report on their deliveries to the UN Security Council.

Following the adoption of the UNSC resolution on North Korea, China called on all the parties concerned to show restraint and undertake joint efforts in order to de-escalate tensions on the peninsula.