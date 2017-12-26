Register
13:20 GMT +326 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean soldiers (C) take photos towards a South Korean soldier (L) and a US soldier (R) standing before the military demarcation line (lower C) seperating North and South Korea within the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom on July 27, 2014

    Light at the End of the Tunnel? N Korea Likely to Engage US in Talks - Report

    © AFP 2017/ Ed Jones
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    In the coming year North Korea may be looking for “external outlets” while maintaining its status as a de-facto nuclear armed state, South Korea’s Ministry of Unification said on Tuesday.

    With North Korea expected to start to feel the pinch of international sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, Pyongyang is attempting to work out its relationship with the US and mend fences with Seoul, the ministry said as quoted by Yonhap.

    "North Korea may continue to advance its nuclear and missile capabilities while searching for an outlet externally. In searching for the recognition of its status as a de-facto nuclear-possessing state, (the North) would explore the possibility of negotiations with the US," the ministry said in its predictions for North Korea in 2018.

    North Korea is ready to talk directly to Washington about “guarantees for its security” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after meeting with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson in Vienna earlier this month.

    North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    US Softening on N. Korea May Mean Washington 'Is Coming Round to Moscow's Position'
    According to the Unification Ministry’s report, Pyongyang is also likely to try to engage with South Korea in a bid to restore inter-Korean relations next year.

    Meanwhile, the international sanctions on North Korea, tightened after its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September, are starting to hit home with foreign countries reducing imports of North Korean workers and exports to China, Pyongyang’s main trading partner, having dropped almost 32 percent since January.

    North Korea’s trade turnover with China has dropped 10.2 percent since January to $4.67 billion, the ministry’s report said, adding that domestic gas prices have spiked almost three times as a result of the United Nations Security Council restricting oil exports to the country.

    On December 12, Rex Tillerson was quoted by NPR as saying that Washington would be willing to enter negotiations with North Korea without requiring that it agree beforehand to give up its nuclear weapons program.

    READ MORE: US Ready to Talk With North Korea 'Without Preconditions' — Secretary of State

    The willingness to engage in talks without that understanding is a significant change in the US approach.

    Related:

    North Korea Rejects US Proposal to Discuss Nuclear Program - State Media
    US Ready to Talk With North Korea 'Without Preconditions' - Secretary of State
    Tags:
    fence-mending, sanctions, nuclear status, talks, forecast, South Korea's Unification Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, Rex Tillerson, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong places
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong Places
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok