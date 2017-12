MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 20 people have been killed and 24 others have been injured in a road accident in the Philippine city of Agoo in La Union province, local media has reported.

A bus collided with a jeepney, killing 20 of the 29 passengers that the car was carrying, the accident happened at around 3:30 a.m. local time (19:30 GMT on Sunday), the Philippine Star newspaper reported, citing the Chief Inspector of Agoo police Roy Villanueva.

"The investigation is still ongoing. We are still looking for the possible cause of the accident," Villanueva said.

The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said that it would wait for the police report before suspending any of the companies involved.

According to the LTFRB spokesperson, initial information shows that the bus appeared to be in its lane and collided with the jeepney when the latter tried to overtake it along the highway.